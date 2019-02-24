OSCARS

Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Oscars acceptance speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'

EMBED </>More Videos

Lady Gaga stressed the importance of hard work while accepting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
As she accepted the Oscar for best original song, Lady Gaga reflected on her decade-long career and sang the praises of hard work and perseverance.

"If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," a tearful Gaga said. "I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning. What it's about is not giving up."

She continued: "If you have a dream, fight for it. If there's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

Gaga called the award a "wonderful honor," thanking the Academy, her co-writers, family members and co-star Bradley Cooper. It was her first Oscar win; she was also nominated for best original song for "Til it Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" in 2016 and earned a 2019 best actress nod for "A Star is Born."

"Shallow," which has nabbed multiple major awards this season, was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. It was performed by Gaga and Cooper in the film and charted in more than a dozen countries as a single.

SEE ALSO: A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
EMBED More News Videos

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagaOscarsacademy awardsaward showshollywoodmovie newsmovies
Related
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
OSCARS
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
ABC11 First Alert Weather team is "certified most accurate" again
NC State honors T.J. Warren ahead of game against Wake Forest
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Show More
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
More News