Closed 1970s theme park 'Land of Oz' plans to open for select dates this summer

Land of Oz was a theme park that opened in Beech Mountain in 1970. Ten years later, the park closed.
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
There are two separate events that will allow you to experience the theme park: Journey with Dorothy and Autumn at Oz.
Journey with Dorothy takes place June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 26-28 & July 5, 2019. Tickets are on sale for $27.50. Click here for more details.
Autumn at Oz takes place Sept. 6-8 and 13-15. Tickets will be available soon starting at $45. Click here for more details.
In the 1990s, fans and employees successfully created Autumn at Oz, which has grown into an annual festival of sorts to honor the Wizard of Oz.
The festival promises to have some special things in store to celebrate the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz film.