CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, August 24-25 in downtown Cary.This two-day event will feature more than 300 artists, live music, children's activities, and a variety of food and drink vendors.ABC11 personalities will join in the fun as they meet and greet festivalgoers at the ABC11 Pop-Up-Studio. For details go to www.townofcary.org