Learn and laugh: 3 fun to-do's for families in Raleigh this week

From a free, activity-packed children's expo to digital scavenger hunts, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Raleigh Kids Expo at J.D. Lewis Multipurpose Center
This Saturday, bring the entire family down to the Raleigh Kids Expo at the J.D. Lewis Multipurpose Center. The free expo will showcase the best resources for families, including products, services, and local organizations focusing on education, health and wellness, safety, special needs, child care, entertainment and more.
As admission is free, there may be a queue to enter. But families can take advantage of outdoor activities, including a bounce houses, obstacle course, aerial silk demos and food vendors, while they wait.
When: Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: J.D. Lewis Multipurpose Center, 2245 Garner Road
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Up to 51 percent off 3Quest Challenge
Looking for an active experience? 3Quest Challenge offers a digital scavenger hunt adventure that sends groups of two to six through the city to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with help from a guide.
Price: $19.50-$61.50 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
61 percent off scavenger hunt adventure from ZeeTours
In this self-guided scavenger hunt, participants of all ages can learn local history, complete various challenges and sightsee in the process. The scavenger hunt will require the use of your phone, so make sure it's fully charged before you take off.
Price: $19 (61 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.