Learn Something New This Weekend: 5 Classes To Take In Raleigh

Photo: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
The weekend is here. But instead of staying indoors to relax with your Netflix queue, why not try something new and stretch your boundaries with a class? From dumpling-making to glass-etching to Afro-jazz dance, these five classes are equal parts education and entertainment, and are sure to liven up your weekend.

Learn to toss homemade pizza



Everyone loves pizza--but instead of ordering delivery, why not learn to make it yourself? Culinary store Vom Fass will be teaching guests how to make a variety of different pizzas throughout the day, and providing recipes to replicate your favorites at home. The cost of admission includes two slices of homemade pizza for lunch, and can be used as a credit towards the purchase of oils, vinegars, and spices at the store.

The date: Saturday 3/10, 1-4pm
Etch a glass for St. Patrick's Day



Photo: Eventbrite

If you're looking to get crafty in time for St. Paddy's, look no further than this class at Wine & Beer 101. Instructor Samantha Shaltz will teach attendees how to make their own personalized etched glasses with St. Patrick's Day-themed designs (and your initials, if desired). Each attendee will make one 19.25oz glass piece; you get to pick the design on the day of the event.

The date: Sunday 3/11, 2-4pm
Get limber at a "Beer and Yoga" class



Photo: Shutterstock

The only thing better than yoga on a weekend morning: having a cold beer right after. Instructor Paula Fraschetti will lead this 45-minute warm power vinyasa flow class at the Raleigh Beer Garden; attendees are asked to "bring a mat, towel if preferred, water, and your best attitude." Afterwards, you'll be able to enjoy a beer of your choice (included in the ticket price), and get 15 percent off food and nonalcoholic beverages.

The date: Sunday 3/11, 11-11:45am
Learn the secrets of making great dumplings



Photo: Eventbrite

"Love dumplings? Always wanted to know how to make them for yourself, or interested in learning more tips and tricks to perfect your dumpling skills?" ask the organizers of this event at Kimbap Cafe. "Fun and informative, Kim's dumpling class will walk through the basics of dough, fillings, pleating styles and preparation options. You will have the opportunity to make your own dumplings, and enjoy them with a beverage of your choice at the end of class."

The date: Saturday 3/10, 6-8pm
Break a sweat at an Afro-Jazz dance class



Photo: Shutterstock

Ready to boogie? "No dance experience is required and all are welcome" at this Afro-Jazz dance class. The organizers say it's "perfect for mothers and daughters, friends, beginner and advanced dancers, and those seeking a few laughs or a good workout. Guaranteed to work up a sweat--free bottled water will be provided."

The date: Saturday 3/10, 2-3pm
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
