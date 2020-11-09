CMA Awards

Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19

By Kristin M. Hall

Performer Lee Brice attends the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Brent N. Clarke)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country singer Lee Brice tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform as scheduled at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

A representative for Brice told The Associated Press on Sunday that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

CMA nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert leads, Luke Combs' streak continues

Brice was tested ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce. Pearce and Brice are both nominated for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," in the categories musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brice, who is known for hit songs like "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance," will be isolating at home until he's cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.

Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber added to list of 2020 CMA Awards performers

A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving onsite for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn't have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," the statement said.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
