Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to headline CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN. -- The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 13, and some of country music's finest will be headlining the night.

Carrie Underwood will host the show, along with guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating women in country music during the ceremony.

The trio has 125 CMA Award nominations combined and 22 wins.

The final nominees for the award show will be announced on Aug. 28 during Good Morning America.

Underwood herself has won seven CMA awards. She has been a co-host on the CMA's since 2008.
