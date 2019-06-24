disney

'Lion King' tickets go on sale on 25th anniversary of original animated classic

Just as the original animated film "The Lion King" celebrates its 25th anniversary, tickets are on sale for the new version of the film out this summer.


The film has an all-star cast behind it: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, Donald Glover will voice Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar and John Oliver will voice Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Over the weekend, Disney released an extended spot featuring a preview of the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?"

The original "The Lion King" was released on June 24, 1994. It is among the top 25 films of all time at the U.S. box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Praise for the film extended far beyond the box office. In a year when there was no Oscar for Best Animated Film, "The Lion King" received four nominations. It won two, one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song (for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?").

Tickets for the 2019 re-imagining are now on sale from Fandango, AMC and more.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

