Coronavirus

Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Motown legend and "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie would like to remind us the world must come together to beat the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

The singer is proposing a remake of the 1985 hit "We are the World" to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The original song featured superstars like the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away over the weekend, as well as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.

RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks

It has been 35 years since the song's initial release for African famine relief. It was revived only once, in 2010, to help earthquake victims in Haiti.

Richie has been off the set of "American Idol" since filming of the 18th season was halted due to COVID-19.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocoronavirus californialionel richiemichael jacksoncoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldamerican idoldiana ross
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain due to COVID-19
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper executive order closes K-12 through May 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper executive order closes K-12 through May 15
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth cocaine in storage unit
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Show More
18-year-old shot while sleeping dies in Harnett County
NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during COVID-19 pandemic
North Carolina educators seek federal K-12 testing waiver
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Harris Teeter adds ExpressLane senior shopping hours
More TOP STORIES News