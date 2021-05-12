live with kelly and ryan

Vote: 'Live's American Idol Encore' is back; Season 19 champ stops by

'American Idol' winner Chayce Beckham talks to Kelly and Ryan

NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" had its season finale Sunday night, with Chayce Beckham walking away as the winner of Season 19.

Fresh off the epic grand finale, Kelly and Ryan welcomed Beckham on Monday's show.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Still, "Idol" fans can play a part in bringing back a favorite finalist for an additional national TV appearance: A special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" returned Monday, allowing viewers to choose one of the eliminated Top Ten finalists to perform on "Live."

Voting is open until Tuesday, May 25, at 9 a.m. EDT, and viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll about which finalist they would most like to see return to national television.

Then, on Wednesday, May 26, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will announce which of the eliminated "Idol" singers has been selected to appear on "Live" on Friday, May 28.

Further details and the link to the online poll are available on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com, on Monday.

The other contestants in the 2021 "American Idol" Top 10 were as follows:

Casey Bishop, Estero, Fla.
Cassandra Coleman, Columbia, Tenn.
Deshawn Goncalves, Cleveland, Ohio
Arthur Gunn, Wichita, Kan.
Caleb Kennedy, Roebuck, S.C.
Grace Kinstler, Chicago, Ill.
Hunter Metts, Franklin, Tenn.
Willie Spence, Douglas, Ga.
Alyssa Wray, Perryville, Kentucky

Check local listings for when to watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on your ABC station!
