ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Raleigh this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. is scheduled to perform in Raleigh on Wednesday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Controversial comedian Louis C.K. is scheduled to perform in Raleigh on Wednesday.

C.K. most recently made national headlines when audio recordings surfaced of him mocking Stoneman Douglas High School students who became social activists after a gunman shot and killed 14 of their classmates and three staff members in February 2018.

That controversy came more than a year after the comedian disappeared from public life after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. In November 2017, C.K. apologized for his actions and took a break from performing.

By August 2018, C.K. was making unannounced appearances at comedy clubs.

His scheduled performance in Raleigh is set to happen Wednesday at Raleigh Improv.

ABC11 has reached out to Raleigh Improv for comment about the scheduled performance, but we have not heard back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedianlouis c.k.sexual misconductraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
The 3 best dramas screening around Durham this week
3 top action movies worth checking out in Fayetteville this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Panthers to play in London this fall
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
RecruitMilitary hosting Veterans Job Fair in Raleigh
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Show More
List of events: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
World's oldest man dies at 113
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Super blood wolf moon 2019: Watch a close-up of the lunar eclipse
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
More News