Arts & Entertainment

Lucy Hale to cohost 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020'

NEW YORK -- Lucy Hale will cohost Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

The spot opened up after co-host of 10 years, Jenny McCarthy, bowed out of the Times Square show.

Viewers best know Hale for her role on Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars." But the award-winning actress has also been hard at work filming "Dude" for Netflix and Sony/Blumhouse's "Fantasy Island."

That's not all. Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter will also join the show! He's taking the reins in the central time zone and making his debut as host of the New Orleans countdown.

He most recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose," as well as appeared in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." However, he may be best known for his award winning role of Lola in the Broadway show "Kinky Boots."

Returning to the show for her third year, multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

This is the 48th anniversary of the show and includes 5.5 hours of special performances and reports on New Year's Eve festivities from around the world.

Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynew year's evenew year's eve eventtimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Trump immigration chiefs call out Wake sheriff on ICE cooperation
The 411: Man creates dating app just for him
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
Show More
13 years after cancer scare, Bob Dumas still going strong
Cam Newton's Thanksgiving Jam feeds 1,300 children
2nd arrest made in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
'What we've come to is insane:' Parents react to Durham violence
More TOP STORIES News