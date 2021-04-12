Luke Bryan to miss Monday's LIVE 'American Idol', guest judge to join the show

Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.
I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021
The show will still have 3 judges tonight....
Paula Abdul, an original 'Idol' judge, will step in as a guest judge to join Lionel Ritchie and Katy Perry.
We’ll miss you tonight @LukeBryanOnline ‼️ Thank you for trusting me with your judge’s seat! 😉♥️ Tune in at 8|7c on @abcnetwork for my Idol return 😱 #AmericanIdol #PaulasBack https://t.co/1Hp8C65x0F— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) April 12, 2021
Following America's overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the top 16 during Monday's show.
The 6 remaining will perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the top 12 for next week's shows.
You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.