Arts & Entertainment

'Joyful and vibrant soul': 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Perry, who shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit TV show "90210," died days after suffering a massive stroke.

LOS ANGELES -- After learning the news of the death of actor Luke Perry, known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, co-stars and other celebrities took to social media to share their grief.

Perry died just days after suffering a massive stroke at age 52, his publicist announced on Monday.

Co-star Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote on Instagram, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it."


Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald wrote, "My heart is broken."


The writers on his current show, Riverdale, shared this message.


They said in their Twitter bio that the show's third season, which is currently airing, would be dedicated to Perry.

Others in the industry also reflected on Perry's legacy and sent thoughts to his friends and family.






Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritymedical emergencyactorstrokehospital
TOP STORIES
Date set for new election following 9th District ballot tampering
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
White hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument; police investigating
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
80-year-old Sanford woman killed in home, deputies say
Show More
UNC rises to No. 3 in AP poll, Duke drops to No. 4
Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
Roundabout construction means detours in Durham
Raleigh tornado survivor urges families to plan for severe weather
College professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
More TOP STORIES News