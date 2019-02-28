ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Luke Perry hospitalized in LA area after paramedics called to his home for reported stroke patient

Luke Perry came to fame with his role as Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills 90210."

LOS ANGELES --
Luke Perry has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles area after paramedics were called to the actor's home in response to a reported stroke patient.

The actor's representative said Perry was under observation a the hospital Thursday morning,

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.

According to dispatch audio, the medical aid was in response to a stroke patient.

The 52-year-old was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s TV show, "90210." More recently, he is currently part of the cast of "Riverdale."
