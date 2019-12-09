Man eats $120k banana from installation at Miami art gallery

MIAMI -- A man at a Miami art gallery is talking about the moment he removed a $120,000 banana from an exhibition, peeled it and ate it.New-York based performance artist, David Datuna, posted a video of his stunt Saturday.There were three editions of the banana-duct tape installation. Two bananas had already sold for around $120,000, according to the gallery.Datuna said people looked stunned when he ate the high-priced fruit."Fifty-percent of people say don't do this it's crazy. Another 50-percent say do it it's genius," he said. "So you know it's absolutely what art about. Art is about the question mark."He further explained he thinks the artist was joking with the installation, and in turn, he was having fun with the joke.Security escorted Datuna from the gallery, which says it will not press charges against him.The gallery has replaced the banana with another one.There are now security guards keeping watch on it, and long lines of people curious to see it.