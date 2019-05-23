Arts & Entertainment

Mario Batali facing charges in sex misconduct allegation out of Boston

By Eyewitness News
BOSTON -- Embattled celebrity chef Mario Batali is now facing criminal charges in Boston over new sexual misconduct allegations.

A woman is accusing Batali of grabbing her chest and groin and kissing her after she asked to take a selfie with him.

The alleged incident happened in a Boston restaurant in 2017.

Previous allegations of sexual misconduct forced Batali to step down from his restaurant empire and ABC show, "The Chew."

He has denied all allegations.

