ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks about competing on 'DWTS: Juniors' with Artyon and Brandon

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ariana Greenblatt, Artyon Celestine, and Brandon Armstrong about "DWTS Juniors."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
This may make you feel old! This week, the contestants on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will dance to songs that came out the year they were born. For all of them, that means after the year 2000.

Ariana Greenblatt of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity Wars, Bad Moms Christmas, and Disney's Stuck in the Middle will be dancing to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne, as Ariana was born in the year 2007.

"It is super fun being on the show! I love dancing and performing," Ariana said.

This week she'll be dancing the jive with her juniors pro partner, 11-year-old Artyon Celestine.



"Best mentor, best choreography, best friend," Artyon said of his pro mentor Brandon Armstrong.

Armstrong is also a pro partner on the grown up original version of Dancing with the Stars. He's competing with Tinashe this season and training the juniors at the same time!

"They are crazy talented kids and it is so fun getting to work with them," Armstrong said.

The duo is tied in the top spot right now so it seems pretty safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of them this season!

Don't miss their dance this Sunday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceABC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Parmalee releases Hurricane Florence relief music song and video
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in Raleigh this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Michael's damage: NC roads closed, power off for thousands
Voter registration deadline approaching for most NC counties
UNC apologizes for the 'injustices of slavery' on 225th birthday
Parmalee releases Hurricane Florence relief music song and video
NC Pastor Andrew Brunson released from Turkey despite terrorism conviction
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Show More
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
'Things look weird': Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
Texas mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Cat strays from home, found 900 miles away one year later
More News