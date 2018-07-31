ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

This 1981 photo shows Jamie Farr, from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers.


The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.



Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.

EMBED More News Videos

Symptoms of Parkinson's disease in wake of Alan Alda announcement

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthealthcelebrityparkinson's disease
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Adam Rippon joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man found fatally shot on porch at Durham apartment complex
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Man critically injured after being hit by car outside Durham gas station
Woman allegedly shoots, kills husband who ordered pornography
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Pullen Park Holiday Express ride sells out within an hour
Show More
Raleigh I-40 crash victim was son of former Chatham County sheriff
VIDEO: Man tries to set Staten Island gas station on fire
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Airport Boulevard reopens after crash
Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from aquarium
More News