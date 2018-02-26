OSCARS

Meet Anthony Gonzalez, the breakout star in Pixar's 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Gonzalez, the voice behind Miguel in Disney's animated film "Coco," talks about his LA roots and more. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The Pixar film Coco has been a hit with audiences and at box offices nationwide and has made one native Angeleno a breakout star.

Anthony Gonzalez is the voice of Miguel, the guitar-playing hero in the film, which is nominated this year for two Academy Awards: one in the Best Animated Feature category and the other in the Best Original Song category.

Gonzalez, who was raised in downtown Los Angeles near the USC campus, was influenced to pick up singing from watching his brother and sisters perform.

"They inspired me to sing and because of them I started singing when I was four years old," Gonzalez said. "And I just loved it so much when I started singing, and I knew I wanted to do it for the rest of my life."

Gonzalez auditioned for Coco when he was nine and didn't get the offer to play Miguel until he was 11. In the movie, he provides the voice of Miguel, including the singing.

"The reason I was so drawn into Coco was because it has music involved and I get to act as well," Gonzalez said.
Coco has become a box office sensation and hit the $500 million earnings mark worldwide. Los Angeles has even declared Feb. 27 as "Coco Day" in honor of the movie.

"It was just amazing to see all the people loving the movie," Gonzalez said. "It brought so many families back together. It touched so many people's hearts and it inspired so many kids to want to sing and want to play the guitar."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixarchildren's filmOscars
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News