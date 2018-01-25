When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these. #WrinkleinTime pic.twitter.com/7PzQsiNoyG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 25, 2018

Say hello to the three newest members of Mattel's Barbie lineup: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. The toymaker has unveiled dolls inspired by the three actresses' characters in Disney's upcoming film adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time."The limited-edition line features Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit, three "powerful warriors made of stardust" who guide Meg Murry (portrayed in the film by Storm Reed) on a journey across the universe to find her missing father.The dolls, which are available now for pre-order ahead of their Feb. 23 release, were designed by Carlyle Nuera.Director Ava DuVernay - who herself was also featured on a Barbie doll in 2015 - posted a photo of the dolls to her social media accounts with a poignant message about representation."When Disney makes Barbies of your movie's characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these," she wrote.DuVernay has been vocal about her support for diversity in the entertainment industry, pledging last year that the film would have a cast "that looked like you, looked like the real world.""A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters in the United States on March 9, 2018.