This season's cast includes a former Harlem Globetrotter, a banjoist and a self-proclaimed colognoisseur. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

World, meet the men on the hunt for love on the next season of "The Bachelorette." ABC has announced the cast of 28 men who will fight to woo Becca Kufrin on the 14th season of the hit romance-reality series:
  • Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta, Georgia
  • Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado
  • Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida
  • Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida
  • Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego, California
  • Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles, California
  • Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago, Illinois
  • Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver, Colorado
  • Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California
  • David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado
  • Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada
  • Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California
  • Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington
  • Jean "Jean Blanc," 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida
  • Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois
  • John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco, California
  • Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida
  • Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York
  • Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California
  • Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles, California
  • Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida
  • Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego, California
  • Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California
  • Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida
  • Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, California


Here's a look at what ABC is promising for this season:

"This season, romantic and adventurous dates will test the men's perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. Eight lucky men get dressed up in tuxes for a contest testing their "groom-ability" as Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo officiate. Lil Jon performs one of his hits, as Becca and one man seek to exorcise Arie from her life with a cathartic exercise together. A chaotic game of dodgeball on trampolines explodes as comedian Fred Willard joins Chris Harrison for the play by play. Becca's friends Tia, Seinne, Bekah M., Caroline and Kendall are the recipients of spa day services from a group of the bachelors. A trip to Capitol Records and a songwriting session with hit singer/songwriter Richard Marx awaits Becca and one excited bachelor. Ten men run football drills with stars from the professional women's Lingerie Football League, then display their fierce form in a game of their own with former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson with Chris doing the commentary.

"Becca and her remaining bachelors hit the road to Park City, Utah, where she and one of the suitors join 2006 Olympic bobsled silver medalists Valerie Fleming and Shauna Rohbock for an exhilarating ride down the twisty iced track and then cap off the evening with a private concert by country superstar Granger Smith. The legendary singer/songwriter Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton and his wife host a group of the men at their glamorous mansion for a lesson on how to serenade Becca and where they then learn they need to perform in front of a live audience. Historic Richmond, Virginia, is the backdrop for an entertaining debate between some of the men on the steps of the Virginia state capitol. Australian country superstar Morgan Evans provides the musical background for an intimate moment between Becca and one of the men. The clear blue waters of Nassau in The Bahamas invite Becca and her group of bachelors to enjoy romantic adventures. The Baja Men perform for the Bachelorette and one of her suitors for an outrageously fun time. However, serious decisions await Becca on which four men's families she will meet. Then, the final three men journey to exotic Chiang Mai, Thailand, for intimate overnight dates. Will the future hold a Cinderella ending for the Bachelorette?"

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
