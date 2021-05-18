Meet the men vying for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'

After appearing on the historic 25th season of "The Bachelor," Thurston instantly became a fan favorite after her buzzworthy limo entrance. The 30-year-old Washington native continued to be a leading voice in the house as she stood up against bullying and negativity throughout the season.
The season 17 contestants range from ages 25 to 36. Prior to the premiere, fans can get acquainted with the contestants via The Bachelorette's Instagram page, where the show is posting fun facts about the men. A mystery box represents the final contestant in the running for Thurston's heart, which fans can see in the season promo.
Meet the 30 eligible men vying for Thurston's heart on season 17 of "The Bachelorette"
- Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA
- Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA
- Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
- Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA
- Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY
- Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, ON, Canada
- Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA
- Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA
- Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN
- Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA
- David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN
- Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC
- Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA
- Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ
- Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, TX
- Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ
- John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA
- Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL
- Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD
- Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL
- Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX
- Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR
- Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, NV
- Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, OH
- Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA
- Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX
- Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA
- Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, GA
- Mystery Box
After the first evening, 23 lucky bachelors will continue their journey with Thurston.
Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host this season and guide Thurston through the romantic journey of a lifetime.
Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.