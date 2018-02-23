OSCARS

Going for Gold: Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf on 'Lady Bird'

Actresses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, as well as writer/director Greta Gerwig, have their sights set on a man named Oscar

Actress Saoirse Ronan and her writer-director Greta Gerwig both took home Golden Globes for Lady Bird, and now, the pair has their sights set on a man named Oscar.

"I still have Oscar parties every year," Gerwig said on the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City. "I don't want to jinx anything, but it's amazing. It's an amazing moment."

The fact that Gerwig is also a performer helped the entire cast and crew.

"I think it does help," Ronan said. "They just have an understanding of what it's like to be in the mind of an actor, because it's a very peculiar place."

Lady Bird also earned Laurie Metcalf a Best Supporting Actress nod.

"The core relationship that Greta crafted in the script is that complex mother-daughter that everybody is able to relate to," Metcalf said. "You know, we have a mother, we might have a daughter. We've all been 17. So it's just so universal."

After taking the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress, the stars are hoping others will be inspired, particularly women. Empowering women is a prevailing theme in the industry, particularly amid the current environment of sexual assault allegations that has inspired both the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"As a woman who's always wanted to write and direct movies, what I hope is that other women see it happening and say, 'I'm going to go and make my movie now,'" Gerwig said.

Don't miss the Oscars, Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
