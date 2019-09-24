ABC premieres

Meet the rising young star at the center of ABC's new sitcom 'Mixed-ish'

By Sandy Kenyon, Heather Harkins, and Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Arica Himmel is an up-and-coming new actress on the silver screen, but has an impressive past with rave reviews for her performance off-Broadway.

Himmel plays a young "Rainbow Johnson" on "Mixed-ish" whom most viewers already know from the hit show "Black-ish" portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Young "Bow" grew up on a commune and now finds herself thrust, alongside her unconventional family, into suburban 1980s life.

Himmel said that growing up in diverse New York City, she didn't feel very different about the way she looked, but she could definitely relate to feeling alone at times.

"I definitely do have that feeling of being the new kid in some scenarios," Himmel said.

She finds comfort in the fact that she's surrounded by veteran actors and unlike live theater, can redo a take if need be.

"I'm surrounded by a great cast and this is a family that's just going to bond forever," Himmel said.

Don't miss the premiere of "Mixed-ish" Tuesday at 9/8c on ABC.

Follow "mixed-ish" (#mixedish) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing
'The Good Doctor' stars talk about their characters' relationship
Allison Tolman and Donald Faison talk about 'Emergence'
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
President Trump delivers address at UN General Assembly
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
17-year-old wanted for Benson triple shooting
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
Show More
Hundreds line up to hear Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Raleigh
VIDEO: Man attacks realtor at open house in California
Woman bites camel that sat on her at truck stop petting zoo
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
6 from Triangle among 28 arrested in Alamance Co. trafficking sting
More TOP STORIES News