JUST IN: NBC News spokesperson: “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

NBC News says the "Megyn Kelly Today" show is being canceled.In a statement, the network news division said the show won't return, a decision that follows fallout from Kelly's on-air comments about blackface.NBC News says the hour that had belonged to Kelly will be hosted next week by other "Today" show co-anchors.The network on Friday again aired a repeat of "Megyn Kelly Today" just as it did Thursday following this week's controversy.