'Mondays with Michelle Obama': Former first lady partners with PBS for weekly read along show during COVID-19

By CNN

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Mrs. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Parents looking for ways to entertain their kids during the day just got a little help from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama has partnered with PBS KIDS for a weekly read along show called "Mondays with Michelle Obama".

Starting Monday, April 20, for four weeks Obama will read aloud from one of her favorite children's books.

The show will be streamed live on PBS KIDS' Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at noon ET/ 11:00 a.m. CT.

The videos will also be available on demand.

The full schedule for the series is below:

  • April 20: "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

  • April 27: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

  • May 4: "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler

  • May 11: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle
