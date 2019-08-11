Arts & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

LOS ANGELES -- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade.

They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share." They requested privacy.

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."

The split was first reported Saturday by People magazine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycelebrity breakupmiley cyrus
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery
Raleigh Boys Club flag football teaching kids on and off the field
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Show More
New NC law requires rideshare drivers to show front license plate
Texas parents drown, teen survives accident in Turks and Caicos
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
NOW OPEN: Triangle's first board game cafe opens in Raleigh
Protesters in Orange County demand gun reform
More TOP STORIES News