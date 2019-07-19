Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew' six weeks after opening

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A milestone for Disneyland!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened just about six weeks ago - and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has already become one of the park's most popular attractions.

Earlier this week it welcomed its 1 millionth "flight crew."

The Ridgeway family from Ocean Springs, Miss. were the millionth group to experience the ride.

In celebration, they were treated to blue milk for a celebratory toast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save a drowning grandpa on the NC coast
Homeowners fearful NCCU eyeing their homes for expansion plan
Family: Autopsy shows man was 'senselessly killed' by Raleigh police
Heatwave causes delayed trash pickup throughout Fayetteville
Wendell mom helping crash victim has own car stolen with child inside
RDU to add security lanes in terminal 2
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
Show More
Rough and Rowdy: Some fight for redemption, others worry for safety
Armstrong: Duke faces early test with opener against Alabama
Mack to the Future: Can Brown recapture magic at UNC?
Beagles saved from China dog-meat trade arrive in Cary
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
More TOP STORIES News