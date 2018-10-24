ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in North Carolina

The winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket was not sold in North Carolina, but two $1 million tickets were!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) announced Wednesday morning that two tickets were sold in the state that matched five of the six winning numbers. Those tickets are worth $1 million--or $3 million if the buyer purchased the multiplier.

One of those winning tickets was sold in Cary at the Circle K on Harrison Avenue.



There were 36 winners of the second-tier prize: eight in California, four each in Florida and New York, two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia, and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The winning numbers are: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5

The North Carolina winners will have to go to the NCEL Headquarters in Raleigh. They must also fill out this form and bring with them a photo ID and social security card.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot will return to $40 million. That's because at least one jackpot winning ticket was purchased.

That makes Tuesday's drawing the largest lottery jackpot ever won.

That ticket was sold in South Carolina. However, we may never know who bought the ticket, because South Carolina is one of six states where winners can claim their prize anonymously.
