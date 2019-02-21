ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Minding the Gap' producer discusses special bond with film's director

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago producer Diane Quon is in Hollywood right now for a whirlwind week of events leading up to the Oscars on Sunday. She could go home with one of those coveted golden men for

By and Marsha Jordan
Chicago producer Diane Quon is in Hollywood right now for a whirlwind week of events leading up to the Oscars on Sunday. She could go home with one of those coveted golden men for the film "Minding the Gap."

"As much as I fell in love with the film, my heart was just so taken by Bing," she said, referring to the film's director, Bing Liu.

Liu believes Quon, his Kartemquin producer, has been a guiding light in bringing the film to the screen and all the way to the Academy Awards.

"Bing and I, there is just a very special relationship," Quon said. "We trust each other, we see the world in the same way and as much as I help him, he helps me and I hope make many more films together. Definitely a friendship forever."

Quon has persevered since losing her son 10 years ago. She said the sense of hurt she feels from that experience is a feeling shared by Liu.

"We could feel that in each other; that we could trust each other, that we've had struggles and challenges, we both had the same intent," she said. "We want to do a film that hopefully helps others."

Quon is borrowing a Lourdes Chavez gown from the Lake Forest shop for the big night and husband David will be her date.

"I keep reminding myself, even now, to be in the moment, to really just appreciate every second and because I'll be with Bing, I think that will happen," she said.

SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentacademy awardsOscarsmovieLake Forest
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
The 5 best movies screening around Chapel Hill this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Show More
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More News