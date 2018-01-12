ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie Mouse to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get another huge star: Minnie Mouse. (Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES --
Another film legend will soon grace the Hollywood Walk of Fame: Minnie Mouse.

Since her first appearance in 1928's "Steamboat Willie," Minnie has appeared in more than 70 films. She's inspired fashion designers with her timeless red and white polka dot ensemble and has even used her celebrity status to promote charitable causes.

Minnie will join other Disney characters with stars like Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, Kermit the Frog and Mickey Mouse.

"Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame," Walk of Fame ceremonies producer Ana Martinez said. "Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star."

Her star, the 2,627th, will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 22 in front of the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre. Singer and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry and Disney CEO Bob Iger will be on hand for the dedication.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of famedisneymickey mousecelebritymovie newskaty perry
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News