CMA nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert leads, Luke Combs' streak continues

"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) Producer: Dan Smyers Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

"Beer Never Broke My Heart" - Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"The Bones" - Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

Never Will - Ashley McBryde (Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets)

Old Dominion - Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion)

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt)

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bluebird" (Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones" (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

"Even Though I'm Leaving" (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)

"I Hope You're Happy Now" (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)

"More Hearts Than Mine" (Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff)

"The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier (Producer: Greg Kurstin)

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love" - Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) (Producer: Jay Joyce)

"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: busbee)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) (Director: Patrick Tracy)

"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy)

"Homemade" - Jake Owen (Director: Justin Clough)

"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Director: Sam Siske)

"Second One To Know" - Chris Stapleton (Director: David Coleman)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

National

"American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) - Westwood One

"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) - Westwood One

"CMT After Midnite" (Cody Alan) - Premiere Networks

"Country Countdown USA" (Lon Helton) - Westwood One

"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

"Angie Ward" - WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) - KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

"Double-L" (Lois Lewis) - KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

"Fitz in the Morning" (Cory Fitzner) - KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

"Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof" (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight) - WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

Large Market

"The Big Dave Show ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) - WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

"Jim, Deb & Kevin" (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) - WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

"Lexi & Banks" ("Lexi" Elena Abatgis and "Banks" Jared Danielson) - KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

"Obie & Ashley" ("Obie" Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison) - WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

"Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) - WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

Medium Market

"Brent Michaels" - KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

"Clay & Company" (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend) - WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

"Kenn McCloud" - KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) - WQMX, Akron, Ohio

"Steve & Gina In The Morning" (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) - KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

"Big Rick In The Morning" ("Big Rick" Daniels) - WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.

"Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)" (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) - WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.

"Brent and Candy - The Cat Pak Morning Show" (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) - WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) - WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

"Steve And Jessica Mornings" (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) - WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KNUC - Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KSCS - Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

KYGO - Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WXTU - Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD - Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KNCI - Sacramento, Calif.

KUBL - Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WMIL - Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WUBE - Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA - Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

KATM - Modesto, Calif.

WHKO - Dayton, Ohio

WQMX - Akron, Ohio

WUSY - Chattanooga, Tenn.

WXCY - Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

KKNU - Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT - South Bend, Ind.

WKXC - Augusta, Ga.

WXBQ - Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WXFL - Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

NAHSVILLE, Tenn. -- Country star Miranda Lambert turns her "Wildcard" into an ace as she's the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including her first entertainer of the year nomination in five years.The CMAs announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday that Lambert earned seven nominations. The Grammy winner was pushed by the success of songs like "Bluebird," her first country airplay No. 1 in years, as well as positive reviews of her smart and sassy "Wildcard" album.Lambert is followed by Luke Combs, who continues his streak of success as one of country music's biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year. Combs earned his first all-genre No. 1 album last year with "What You See Is What You Get," which had the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams.Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four he shares with bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for their crossover hit "10,000 Hours." Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. These are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a CMT Music Award in 2011 for "That Should Be Me" with Rascal Flatts.Carrie Underwood join Lambert and Combs in the entertainer of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced he no longer wanted to be nominated for entertainer of the year because it was time for others to win.Other top nominees include Maren Morris, who scored five nominations including song and single of the year for her love song, "The Bones." Her track became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard's Hot country songs chart by a solo female artist since Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together."