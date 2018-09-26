RALEIGH (WTVD) --One of the reasons we love Big Weather is because he's always spicing up his forecasts, so we weren't entirely surprised when we saw him trying something new.
On Monday, he decided to use the Animoji feature on his iPhone X during his latest Facebook forecast.
The Animoji feature scans the user's body and allows them to become an animated animal. The feature uses the person's voice and mirrors their facial expressions in real time.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
"So, I've decided this week every day I'm going to do my forecast as an Anijomi," Big weather explained during a video.
To bring viewers in on the fun, he's letting them help pick his Animoji for the next day.
So far, he's been a monkey and a panda bear.
Want to cast your vote for tomorrow? Head on over to his Facebook page.