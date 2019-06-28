Arts & Entertainment

More to do in Durham: Bull City gets its first Night Market

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be 40 area vendors selling locally made goods and artwork along with food trucks and live music at Durham's first Night Market.

The event will take place inside the event space Pine and Poplar at The Wine and Feed.

It will also spill out into the large parking lot out front. The Durham Night Market is free and open for all ages.

There will be a selection of dog treats sold by vendors for people who bring their pets.

The Durham Night Market is organized by the creators of the Raleigh Night Market, Lynn Stroud and Sara Buxton.

It will showcase local creativity the third Thursday of the month from June through August.
