Arts & Entertainment

Movie lovers in the Triangle excited for 'Avengers: End Game'

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popcorn is popping and people are lining up at the concession stand ready for the three-hour long "Avengers: End Game."

"I haven't seen a movie like this since like "Batman Begins." I don't know. It's been a while," said Josh Jagodinski.

But Marvel fans aren't scared of that long run-time. In fact, the Wilson family was ready.

"We decided we were going to watch all the movies. And so we got through almost all of them," said Tom Wilson.



And it's clear, fans have been waiting for this day. The Marvel produced movie, which is owned by ABC11's parent company Disney, has a total of 35 showings on Friday alone at the Raleigh Grande theater and they're selling out.

"I saw them when they went on sale. I had to wait in the queue for them and this was actually the first available showing that we could get into," said Jessica Ramsey.

For the Ramsey family, and many other moviegoers, it's a bittersweet day knowing at the end of the movie the series is finished.

"I think we're going to laugh. I think we're going to cry, cheer, gasp. We're just excited to see what 10 years brought to life," said Gerald Ramsey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighmoviemovie premieremarvelfamily
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News