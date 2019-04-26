Movie lovers in the Triangle excited for 'Avengers: End Game'

The Wilson family is ready to see #AvengersEndame. They say they binge watched all the other @MarvelStudios movies to prepare for today. And they got the last seats available for the 10:15 showing! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iC7XN8ZOjn — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) April 26, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popcorn is popping and people are lining up at the concession stand ready for the three-hour long "Avengers: End Game.""I haven't seen a movie like this since like "Batman Begins." I don't know. It's been a while," said Josh Jagodinski.But Marvel fans aren't scared of that long run-time. In fact, the Wilson family was ready."We decided we were going to watch all the movies. And so we got through almost all of them," said Tom Wilson.And it's clear, fans have been waiting for this day. The Marvel produced movie, which is owned by ABC11's parent company Disney, has a total of 35 showings on Friday alone at the Raleigh Grande theater and they're selling out."I saw them when they went on sale. I had to wait in the queue for them and this was actually the first available showing that we could get into," said Jessica Ramsey.For the Ramsey family, and many other moviegoers, it's a bittersweet day knowing at the end of the movie the series is finished."I think we're going to laugh. I think we're going to cry, cheer, gasp. We're just excited to see what 10 years brought to life," said Gerald Ramsey.