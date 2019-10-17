Arts & Entertainment

'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical headed to Broadway

"Mrs. Doubtfire" is heading to Broadway.

The beloved 1993 film, starring the late Robin Williams, is being adapted into a musical called "Mrs. Doubtfire: She's a New Musical, Dearie."

Rob McClure will take on the role of the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as an elderly female nanny to spend more time with his kids.

The San Francisco home that was the setting for the movie is still a big tourist attraction.

The musical will make its world premiere in Seattle this Fall before going to Broadway in April.
