New 'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first full look at live-action remake

Disney released the first full-length trailer for Mulan, the upcoming re-imagining of the studio's 1998 animated classic. (Walt Disney Studios)

Get ready to fight! Disney dropped its first full-length trailer of "Mulan" on Thursday.



The trailer opens on a similar note as the 1998 animated classic: Mulan's elderly father is drafted to join the Chinese army, but Mulan takes his sword and disguises herself as a man to enlist in his stead.

It continues, however, to introduce a new character, a witch. There is no mention of Mushu, played by Eddie Murphy in the original, although audiences get a peek of what appears to be an ancestorial dragon.

The trailer also features a rendition of the hit song "Reflection" from the original movie.

Disney's live-action version, directed by Niki Caro, will star Liu Yifei as Mulan. The 32-year-old actress, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is well known in China as a model, actress and singer, but less so stateside. She has appeared in films like "The Forbidden Kingdom" with Jackie Chan and "Outcast" with Nicolas Cage.

Disney says the story will be inspired by the animated film from 1998 and The Ballad of Mulan. Bill Kong, who has produced films like "House of Flying Daggers" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," is executive producing the film.

The original 1998 animated film starred Ming-Na Wen as Mulan, Eddie Murphy as Mushu and BD Wong as Captain Li Shang.

"Mulan" is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 27, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
