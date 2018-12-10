Music events worth seeking out in Durham this week

Annual NCCU Faculty Holiday Concert

Big Daddy Wilson

Contemporary Violinists Daniel D. & Eric Stanley

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Durham. From jazz and blues to violin music, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---North Carolina Central Universitys jazz faculty will perform an evening of jazz holiday songs. The faculty ensemble will perform selections from its release, "Yule Be Swingin'." Original music and arrangements from individual members will also be played. A bar will also be available if you'd like to order drinks.Hurry and claim your tickets before they sell out.Friday, Dec. 14, 7-8 p.m.Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$15Singer-songwriter Big Daddy Wilson will perform a one-hour concert at Beyu Caffe. Wilson specializes in the blues. There is a minimum $15 food and drink purchase required in addition to the ticket price.Tickets are going fast, so buy yours now if you're interested.Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$15Contemporary violinists Daniel D. and Eric Stanley will be the featured performers at this event at Carolina Theatre. Daniel D. studied at the Julliard School of Music and has performed to acclaim at Apollo Theater. He has seven studio albums to his name so far. Eric Stanley is a YouTube sensation and has performed with and for some big names. Tickets start at $32.70.Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St.$32.70-$69.91