Music events worth seeking out in Durham this week

Annual NCCU Faculty Holiday Concert
North Carolina Central Universitys jazz faculty will perform an evening of jazz holiday songs. The faculty ensemble will perform selections from its release, "Yule Be Swingin'." Original music and arrangements from individual members will also be played. A bar will also be available if you'd like to order drinks.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Price: $15
Big Daddy Wilson
Singer-songwriter Big Daddy Wilson will perform a one-hour concert at Beyu Caffe. Wilson specializes in the blues. There is a minimum $15 food and drink purchase required in addition to the ticket price.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Price: $15
Contemporary Violinists Daniel D. & Eric Stanley
Contemporary violinists Daniel D. and Eric Stanley will be the featured performers at this event at Carolina Theatre. Daniel D. studied at the Julliard School of Music and has performed to acclaim at Apollo Theater. He has seven studio albums to his name so far. Eric Stanley is a YouTube sensation and has performed with and for some big names. Tickets start at $32.70.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St.
Price: $32.70-$69.91
