Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl: 'There is no greater love'

LONDON -- Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl.

The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby's feet.

She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."



Campbell's spokesperson declined to provide more information.

Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures.

Designer Marc Jacobs posted: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful wrote: "Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy."

In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother.

"I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."
