Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman's character to take up Thor's hammer in Marvel Phase 4 film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

There's at least one more Marvel Cinematic Universe character who's worthy to weld Thor's hammer: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster.

Director Taika Waititi introduced Portman at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend as "female Thor" and ceremoniously handed her the mighty weapon known as Mjolnir. Foster picking up the hammer and taking on the role of Goddess of Thunder also happens in the comics in "The Mighty Thor".

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will see Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor and Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. The pair were both on stage to welcome the Oscar-winning actress.

The last time we saw Jane Foster in the MCU's present time was in 2013's "Thor: Dark World." In "Thor: Ragnarok," Thor retorted that he and Foster had a "mutual dumping" after a fan told him she was sorry she dumped him. In "Avengers: Endgame," the struggling God of Thunder rambled and got distraught as he tried to recount Foster's experience with one of the Infinity Stones, and we caught glimpses of her when the team traveled back in time to recover the stone.

Fans will have to wait a while to see how Foster's newfound power plays out. "Thor: Love and Thunder" was announced as the last film in Marvel's Phase 4 and is expected to hit theaters in late 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

SEE ALSO: Scarlett Johansson wants standalone 'Black Widow' film to 'elevate the genre'; talks about whether it's a prequel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmarvel comicsmovie newsmarvelu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Questions remain despite 3 arrests in deaths of missing Raleigh men
Mom still hopeful she'll find daughter who 'vanished' in 2008
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
Video of Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
Show More
Free hiring event in Raleigh aims to land veterans new jobs
Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home
Boy loses arm when man hands him lit firework on 10th birthday
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
More TOP STORIES News