NC Aquariums in the running for best in North America

Get ready to place your vote. The North Carolina Aquariums are in the running for USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for best aquarium.

You can vote once a day for your favorite aquarium in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Award contest. The North Carolina Aquariums which include aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Jennette's Pier are competing against the big names such as The Florida Aquarium, Monterrey Bay Aquarium and National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Maylon White, director of The North Carolina Aquariums, says he's pleased the staff's hard work is being recognized.

"We are honored to be in such esteemed company. All of these aquariums do such great work in conservation. I think this nomination recognizes how North Carolina has stepped up to the national level focusing on animal care and conservation," White said.

Last year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores placed ninth in the nation. Voting for this year's contest ends April 22 at noon.
