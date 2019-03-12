Arts & Entertainment

NC Comicon and 3 other events worth checking out in Raleigh this week

By Hoodline
From trivia to karaoke, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

"Friends" Trivia Night





This event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the television show "Friends." Team captains are asked to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for those individuals playing on their own.

When: Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.

Admission: Free

NC Comicon





NC Comicon is a three-day event being held at the Raleigh Convention Center. Expect comic books, animation, films and more. Kids nine and under are admitted free.

When: Friday, March 15, 3 p.m.- Sunday, March 17, 8 p.m.


Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St.

Admission: $45 (Three-Day Pass). More ticket options are available.

13th Annual Raleigh St. Pat's Pub Crawl





Your ticket to this pub crawl includes a souvenir shirt, a shooter at each bar and more. There will also be a complimentary photo booth. This is a 21 and older event.

When: Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Glenwood South District

Admission: $35

90's Throwback Karaoke Night





Triangle Game Night is presenting this evening of karaoke. The music will feature songs from the 90's. The event will also offer mini-competitions and prizes.

When: Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Aloft Raleigh, 2100 Hillsborough St.

Admission: Free

