NC Comicon and 3 other events worth checking out in Raleigh this week

"Friends" Trivia Night
This event will feature five rounds of trivia based on the television show "Friends." Team captains are asked to reserve tickets for all of their respective team members. Single tickets are reserved for those individuals playing on their own.
When: Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NC Comicon
NC Comicon is a three-day event being held at the Raleigh Convention Center. Expect comic books, animation, films and more. Kids nine and under are admitted free.
When: Friday, March 15, 3 p.m.- Sunday, March 17, 8 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St.
Admission: $45 (Three-Day Pass). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
13th Annual Raleigh St. Pat's Pub Crawl
Your ticket to this pub crawl includes a souvenir shirt, a shooter at each bar and more. There will also be a complimentary photo booth. This is a 21 and older event.
When: Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Glenwood South District
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
90's Throwback Karaoke Night
Triangle Game Night is presenting this evening of karaoke. The music will feature songs from the 90's. The event will also offer mini-competitions and prizes.
When: Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Aloft Raleigh, 2100 Hillsborough St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
