Arts & Entertainment

North Carolina police officer appears on Tamron Hall Show to discuss police brutality

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A police officer from North Carolina appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Friday to talk about police brutality and racial inequity.

Officer Ja'Quay Williams is an officer with Greensboro Police Department. He said it is an officer's job to help those in need. He said the Minneapolis officers on duty during the response that lead to George Floyd's death failed at their jobs.

He considers what they did to George Floyd murder, and he said racism has no place in the police force.

Watch: Full testimony of George Floyd's brother Philonise before Congress

"We work in a predominantly black neighborhood. It's imperative for the white officers to empathize with the black people of the neighborhood, because that trauma that that black person is dealing with when you go to a call with them is not the trauma from that day. This is trauma from before."

Williams is one of several people featured in Friday's special episode of the Tamron Hall Show called "Hear Us Now." It brought together voices of young Americans marching and demanding change in our nation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleightamron hallgeorge floydpolice brutalityraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC has one of the top percent positive test rates in US
'Blown away:' Fundraiser helps Raleigh small businesses during COVID-19
Second Fayetteville man charged in Market House fire during protest
Wake Co. school named after white supremacist could be changed
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
First black 'Bachelor' is 28-year-old from Raleigh
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
The 411: Man o' Wars are out on the beach
Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers
Experts: Police 'woefully undertrained' in use of force
Durham Road closed after crash involving 18-wheeler
More TOP STORIES News