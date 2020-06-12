North Carolina police officer appears on Tamron Hall Show to discuss police brutality

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A police officer from North Carolina appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Friday to talk about police brutality and racial inequity.Officer Ja'Quay Williams is an officer with Greensboro Police Department. He said it is an officer's job to help those in need. He said the Minneapolis officers on duty during the response that lead to George Floyd's death failed at their jobs.He considers what they did to George Floyd murder, and he said racism has no place in the police force."We work in a predominantly black neighborhood. It's imperative for the white officers to empathize with the black people of the neighborhood, because that trauma that that black person is dealing with when you go to a call with them is not the trauma from that day. This is trauma from before."Williams is one of several people featured in Friday's special episode of the Tamron Hall Show called "Hear Us Now." It brought together voices of young Americans marching and demanding change in our nation.