ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Should Netflix movies be eligible for Oscars? Steven Spielberg speaks out against streaming movies

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Spielberg's latest comments seem to speak out against streaming services as Netflix's ''Roma'' is poised for Oscars glory, ABC News reports. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo|Paul Sakuma/AP Photo)

Should movies primarily produced for streaming services be considered for Hollywood's biggest film awards? It's a debate that has been waged for years, and famed director Steven Spielberg has made it clear where he falls.

"I love television ... but there's nothing like going to a big, dark theater and having the experience wash over you," he told an audience at this weekend's Cinema Audio Society Awards. "I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever."

The comments come as Roma marches toward Oscar Sunday as a Best Picture frontrunner. The film is the first produced by Netflix ever to enter the coveted category.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about Roma, which could become the first foreign-language Best Picture

Though it is available on Netflix, the film did have a limited release in theaters. Netflix has not released official box-office numbers, so it's unknown exactly how many people saw the film in theaters.

This is not the first time prolific filmmaker Spielberg has spoken out against awarding streaming-service movies as cinema. Last March, he told ITV News that he thinks such films should be recognized with Emmys, not Oscars.

"I don't believe that films that are given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination," he said. "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie."

Among the multitude of qualifications to be considered for the Oscars, a film must run in a commercial movie theater in Los Angeles County for at least a week.

Spielberg, who has won three competitive Oscars and racked up many more nominations, is not nominated for an award himself this year. A film he directed, Ready Player One, is up for Best Visual Effects.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newssteven spielbergnetflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Intoxicated man tried to make 8-year-old drive home, official says
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
Investigators detail 'unlawful' absentee ballot scheme in 9th district
6 undocumented immigrants tied to drug cartel, drug trafficking in NC
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
Beloved white rhinoceros dies in North Carolina Zoo
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas brace for a wet week
Show More
Softball coach allegedly attacks a 60-year-old grandmother
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Apex police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx
More News