ABC PREMIERES

New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Stars Jack Cutmore-Scott and Ilfenesh Hadera speak to Jennifer Matarese about the new series and how they trained for their roles.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The premiere of "Deception" on ABC seems to have something for everyone. It has magic, crime fighting, and huge pyrotechnic explosions. It's like watching a blockbuster movie!

"Cameron Black" is a superstar magician whose career is suddenly rocked by a scandal.

His search for justice collides with the FBI which discovers there may be more to some of the cases they are investigating than they first thought.

Two of the stars of the new series Jack Cutmore-Scott "Cameron Black" and Ilfenesh Hadera "Kay Daniels" spoke about some of the training they had to do to prepare for their roles.

For Cutmore-Scott, taking on the role of "Cameron Black" involves learning real magic tricks from trained magicians.

"They really guided me through it, explained the basics, explained the concepts, and then we focused on those tricks," Cutmore-Scott said.

He practices the tricks frequently for his friends and family and posts his progress on social media.


Meantime for Hadera, "Kay Daniels" is an FBI agent and she had to be trained in how to fight and use a firearm.

"The physicality of it, that was all the first time for me, so all of the effects and without ruining too much for the audience, the wind machines that go behind it, and the stunt doubles who are being pulled by their harnesses you know 20 feet through the air, you just get up and you have to rock it," Hadera said.



"Deception" premieres this Sunday, March 11th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABCmagic
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News