MARVEL

New 'Captain Marvel' poster released, new trailer coming Monday

It's a great day to be a Marvel fan.

On Sunday evening, Marvel Studios released a new poster for "Captain Marvel" and announced that a new trailer will debut on Monday, December 3, during halftime of Monday Night Football on ESPN.


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.


The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovies
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
The best performing and visual arts events in Raleigh this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Show More
Winston throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Panthers 24-17
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
More News