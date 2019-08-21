Arts & Entertainment

New Carowinds roller coaster Copperhead Strike closed after guest injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds' newest roller coaster, the Copperhead Strike, is closed indefinitely after a guest injured their hand on the ride over the weekend, according to WSOC.

Officials said the guest hurt their thumb on the ride on Sunday evening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The video above is from a previous story.


"Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority," Carowinds said in a statement.

Copperhead Strike was the park's 14th coaster. It is a steel track coaster that launches riders from 0 to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and flips them upside down five times.

The ride opened this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentncamusement rideroller coasteramusement park
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
NC man accused of holding woman, infant captive for a month
Cooper vetoes controversial ICE detainment bill
Pfizer bringing 300 new jobs to North Carolina
Teachers prep classrooms in brand new Raleigh school
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, August 21
Girl's senior pictures honor fallen soldier father
Show More
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the Atlantic
Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday
Defamation trial of Nicholas Sparks wrapping up
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
More TOP STORIES News