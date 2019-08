New Carowinds roller coaster Copperhead Strike closed after guest injury

The video above is from a previous story.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds' newest roller coaster, the Copperhead Strike , is closed indefinitely after a guest injured their hand on the ride over the weekend, according to WSOC Officials said the guest hurt their thumb on the ride on Sunday evening and was taken to the hospital for treatment."Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority," Carowinds said in a statement.Copperhead Strike was the park's 14th coaster. It is a steel track coaster that launches riders from 0 to 42 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and flips them upside down five times.The ride opened this season.