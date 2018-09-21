New date set for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --J. Cole's inaugural Dreamville Festival is back on with a new date -- and even better -- it will serve as a benefit for hurricane victims in the Carolinas.
The huge concert was originally scheduled to take place September 15 but was forced to cancel because of safety concerns as Hurricane Florence approached as a fearsome Category 4 storm.
The festival will take place Saturday. April 6, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.
#DreamvilleFest is officially rescheduled to April 6, 2019 at @DixPark in Raleigh, NC.— Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) September 21, 2018
Fans who purchased tickets for the previous date of 9/15/18 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date, or to request a full refund by 10/5/18 pic.twitter.com/qZEu8EE1GA
Attendees of the rescheduled event will see a headlining performance from J. Cole to close out the event, although details surrounding the new music lineup will be announced at a later date.
Fans who purchased tickets for the previous event date of September 15 will have the option to keep their existing tickets which will be honored for the new date, or to request a full refund by October 5, 2018. Previous ticket-buyers are encouraged to contact customersupport@ticketfly.com for any questions regarding refunds for tickets purchased online or to contact streetteam@scoremoreshows.com if they purchased their tickets through a verified festival street team member or outlet. If attendees have questions about this refund process or need support with a specific refund issue, they are instructed to contact the festival directly at info@dreamvillefest.com.
GA passes are available for purchase online now at www.dreamvillefest.com for $119, along with VIP packages, including JV VIP ($240), Varsity VIP ($289), and MVP VIP ($449). VIP ticket-holders will receive perks, including premium-viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and food vendors, private restroom facilities, festival merch, and more. Those interested are encouraged to act quickly and buy now as a limited amount of GA and VIP passes are still available for purchase.
"We battled with the idea of moving forward with the festival at this time or formally canceling the event. But after receiving unwavering support from the fans and the community, we are excited to announce Dreamville Festival will now take place on April 6, 2019," said Ibrahim "IB" Hamad, President of Dreamville Records and J. Cole's manager. "We are proud to say that Dreamville this spring will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the US will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community."