Celebrate Star Wars Day and go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docuseries

While we'll likely be celebrating Star Wars Day from the comfort on our own homes this year, at least we'll have new content to keep the force alive. Disney+ will honor the intergalactic holiday and debut "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" on May 4.Executive producer Jon Favreau will take audiences behind in the scenes of "The Mandalorian" in this eight-part documentary series. Through a series of interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations, each episode will explore a different side of the hit series."'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how 'The Mandalorian' came together," Favreau said. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."Fans will get an inside look at the legacy of George Lucas' original films, the groundbreaking technology and special effects that brought the series to life and even more exclusive content from the filmmaking process. New episodes of "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will stream every Friday on Disney+.Also in celebration of Star Wars Day, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will air its series finale on Monday, May 4. Starring Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul, the Emmy award-winning animated series will come to a close after seven seasons.